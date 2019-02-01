Accumulate Castrol India; target of Rs 177: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on Castrol India

CSTRL Q4CY18 volumes were marginally below estimates at 54 TKL. Revenue growth was propelled by higher realizations due to improvement in the product mix. Gross spreads during Q4CY18 were the highest ever. This was supported by stable base oil prices and sourcing. We believe that gross spreads at ` 100 plus per litre are one-off and should revert to approximately ` 94 per litre level. CSTRL management is confident of outperforming the industry growth of 3% - 4% by 150 – 200 bps on a full year basis. Volume growth with spreads performance will be the key monitorable. With significant under performance of stock price for a prolonged period, CSTRL business performance in the next 2 quarters will be crucial for a longer term outlook on stock price.

Outlook

We rollover valuations to CY20E. Maintain Accumulate with a target price of ` 177 to trade at 20x CY20 EPS.

