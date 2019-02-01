App
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2019 04:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Castrol India; target of Rs 177: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended accumulate rating on Castrol India with a target price of Rs 177 in its research report dated January 31, 2019.

Dolat Capital's research report on Castrol India


CSTRL Q4CY18 volumes were marginally below estimates at 54 TKL. Revenue growth was propelled by higher realizations due to improvement in the product mix. Gross spreads during Q4CY18 were the highest ever. This was supported by stable base oil prices and sourcing. We believe that gross spreads at ` 100 plus per litre are one-off and should revert to approximately ` 94 per litre level. CSTRL management is confident of outperforming the industry growth of 3% - 4% by 150 – 200 bps on a full year basis. Volume growth with spreads performance will be the key monitorable. With significant under performance of stock price for a prolonged period, CSTRL business performance in the next 2 quarters will be crucial for a longer term outlook on stock price.


Outlook


We rollover valuations to CY20E. Maintain Accumulate with a target price of ` 177 to trade at 20x CY20 EPS.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Feb 1, 2019 04:52 pm

tags #Buy #Castrol India #Dolat Capital #Recommendations

