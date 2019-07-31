App
Stocks
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2019 04:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Castrol (India); target of Rs 143: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended accumulate rating on Castrol (India) with a target price of Rs 143 in its research report dated July 30, 2019.

Dolat Capital's research report on Castrol (India)


CSTRL’s Q2CY19 volumes were in line with our estimates at 55.4 TKL. Revenue increased 2.2% YoY and by 6.5% QoQ, due to growth in the personal mobility segment, focus on channels, and new premium products. Gross spreads declined by 2% on a sequential basis. We expect spreads to remain stable/expand going forward, as CIL has already hiked prices in Q1CY19. CIL has been continuously working on protecting margins with sustainable growth. Management expects H2CY19 to boost volumes and they maintain they guidance between 2%-4%. Volume growth with spreads performance will be the key monitorable.


Outlook


Given significant under performance of the stock price for a prolonged period, CSTRL business performance in the next two quarters will be crucial for the long term stock outlook. Recommend Accumulate, with a target price of ` 143, to trade at 18x CY20 EPS.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 31, 2019 04:17 pm

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

