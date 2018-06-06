Accumulate Britannia Industries; target of Rs 6576: KRChoksey

KRChoksey's research report on Britannia Industries

Sales during Q4FY18 stood at INR 25.4 Bn (+13.1% YoY), a revival in consumer sentiments and pick-up in consumer demand has resulted in volume momentum. During FY18, revenue stood at INR 99.1 Bn (+9.5% YoY). EBIDTA stood at INR 3.9 Bn (+28.9% YoY), with OPM at 15.6% (+192 bps YoY). During FY18, EBITDA stood at INR 15 Bn (+17.7% YoY), with OPM at 15.1% (+103 bps YoY).

Outlook

We expect its revenue growth to be around 10-12% FY18E-FY20E. With Britannia's move to mitigate inflation of raw material price we anticipate improvement in EBITDA and PAT margins by 100-130 bps and 50-80 bps respectively by FY20E. At CMP of INR 5,790 the stock is trading at P/E multiple of 52.4x for FY20E. We assign a P/E multiple of 59.5x and recommend “ACCUMULATE” rating on the stock with a target of INR 6,576 with a potential upside of 13.6%.

