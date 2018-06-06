App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2018 04:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Britannia Industries; target of Rs 6576: KRChoksey

KRChoksey recommended accumulate rating on Britannia Industries with a target price of Rs 6576 in its research report dated June 04, 2018.

Broker Research
 
 
KRChoksey's research report on Britannia Industries

Sales during Q4FY18 stood at INR 25.4 Bn (+13.1% YoY), a revival in consumer sentiments and pick-up in consumer demand has resulted in volume momentum. During FY18, revenue stood at INR 99.1 Bn (+9.5% YoY). EBIDTA stood at INR 3.9 Bn (+28.9% YoY), with OPM at 15.6% (+192 bps YoY). During FY18, EBITDA stood at INR 15 Bn (+17.7% YoY), with OPM at 15.1% (+103 bps YoY).

Outlook

We expect its revenue growth to be around 10-12% FY18E-FY20E. With Britannia's move to mitigate inflation of raw material price we anticipate improvement in EBITDA and PAT margins by 100-130 bps and 50-80 bps respectively by FY20E. At CMP of INR 5,790 the stock is trading at P/E multiple of 52.4x for FY20E. We assign a P/E multiple of 59.5x and recommend “ACCUMULATE” rating on the stock with a target of INR 6,576 with a potential upside of 13.6%.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 6, 2018 04:24 pm

tags #Accumulate #Britannia Industries #KRChoksey #Recommendations

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

