Accumulate Britannia Industries; target of Rs 5793: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on Britannia Industries

Q4FY18 results came in line with our estimate. The company posted double digit volume growth in the base biscuit business – double digit volume growth in the second consecutive quarter. 50/190bps expansion in GM/EBITDA margin was driven by deflation in key commodity prices. In addition, double digit growth in the IB was encouraging. We believe that the company is on the right track to grow the business and improve profitability with expanding distribution reach, increasing in-house manufacturing and controlling operational overheads. Furthermore, better monsoon this season and changing macros should help.

Valuing at 48x FY20E EPS to arrive at a TP of ` 5,793. Maintain Accumulate.

For all recommendations report, click here

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.