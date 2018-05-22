App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 22, 2018 05:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Britannia Industries; target of Rs 5793: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended accumulate rating on Britannia Industries with a target price of Rs 5793 in its research report dated May 17, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital's research report on Britannia Industries


Q4FY18 results came in line with our estimate. The company posted double digit volume growth in the base biscuit business – double digit volume growth in the second consecutive quarter. 50/190bps expansion in GM/EBITDA margin was driven by deflation in key commodity prices. In addition, double digit growth in the IB was encouraging. We believe that the company is on the right track to grow the business and improve profitability with expanding distribution reach, increasing in-house manufacturing and controlling operational overheads. Furthermore, better monsoon this season and changing macros should help.

Outlook
Valuing at 48x FY20E EPS to arrive at a TP of ` 5,793. Maintain Accumulate.

For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Accumulate #Britannia Industries #Dolat Capital #Recommendations

most popular

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.