Accumulate Britannia Industries; target of Rs 3755: KR Choksey

KR Choksey's research report on Britannia Industries
For Q4FY22, Britannia Industries reported revenues at INR 35,505 Mn and reported growth of 13.4% YoY (-0.7% QoQ). For FY22 revenues stood at INR 1,41,363 Mn, up by 7.6% from FY21. EBITDA for Q4FY22 stood at INR 5,497 Mn, up of 8.8% YoY (1.8% QoQ) with margins at 15.5% (-66 bps/38 bps YoY/QoQ, respectively). For FY22, EBITDA stood at INR 22,015 Mn with margins at 15.6%, down by 353 bps YoY. Net Profit for Q4FY22 increased by 4.1% YoY and 1.6% QoQ to INR 3,788 Mn, with NPM of 10.8% (-95bps YoY). NPM for FY22 decreased by 340 bps to 10.8%. Net profit for FY22 was INR 15,250 Mn, down by 18.1% YoY.
Outlook
Considering all these factors, we apply the P/E multiple of 41.7x to the FY24E EPS of INR 90.05 and arrive at the target price of INR 3,755 per share (earlier INR 3,897 per share); an upside of 14.6% over the CMP. Accordingly, we maintain our ‘ACCUMULATE’ rating on the shares of Britannia Industries.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.