Accumulate Britannia Industries; target of Rs 3755: KR Choksey

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

KR Choksey's research report on Britannia Industries

For Q4FY22, Britannia Industries reported revenues at INR 35,505 Mn and reported growth of 13.4% YoY (-0.7% QoQ). For FY22 revenues stood at INR 1,41,363 Mn, up by 7.6% from FY21. EBITDA for Q4FY22 stood at INR 5,497 Mn, up of 8.8% YoY (1.8% QoQ) with margins at 15.5% (-66 bps/38 bps YoY/QoQ, respectively). For FY22, EBITDA stood at INR 22,015 Mn with margins at 15.6%, down by 353 bps YoY. Net Profit for Q4FY22 increased by 4.1% YoY and 1.6% QoQ to INR 3,788 Mn, with NPM of 10.8% (-95bps YoY). NPM for FY22 decreased by 340 bps to 10.8%. Net profit for FY22 was INR 15,250 Mn, down by 18.1% YoY.

Outlook

Considering all these factors, we apply the P/E multiple of 41.7x to the FY24E EPS of INR 90.05 and arrive at the target price of INR 3,755 per share (earlier INR 3,897 per share); an upside of 14.6% over the CMP. Accordingly, we maintain our ‘ACCUMULATE’ rating on the shares of Britannia Industries.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

Read More