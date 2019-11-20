App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 20, 2019 02:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Britannia Industries; target of Rs 3433: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Britannia Industries with a target price of Rs 3433 in its research report dated November 15, 2019.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Britannia Industries


We retain positive view on BRIT despite near term growth headwinds given that the company remains on track with its strategic plans and milestones like 1) distribution expansion in Rural India and Hindi heartland 2) Innovation and renovation of Biscuits portfolio 3) Initial success in cream wafers, Milkshakes and salted snacks and 4) Rs2.7bn from cost efficiency program (Rs2.25bn in FY18 and FY19). Volume growth has seen moderation from past few quarters and we expect slow recovery. We are increasing estimates by 4.1% for FY20 mainly led by lower tax rates while EPS estimates for FY21 are being cut by 0.5% respectively.


Outlook


We estimate 19.2% PAT CAGR over FY19-22 and value the stock at 45x Sept21 EPS. We arrive at a SOTP based target price of Rs3433 (Rs.3307 earlier). Retain Accumulate.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Nov 20, 2019 02:52 pm

tags #Britannia Industries #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

