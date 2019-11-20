Accumulate Britannia Industries; target of Rs 3433: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Britannia Industries

We retain positive view on BRIT despite near term growth headwinds given that the company remains on track with its strategic plans and milestones like 1) distribution expansion in Rural India and Hindi heartland 2) Innovation and renovation of Biscuits portfolio 3) Initial success in cream wafers, Milkshakes and salted snacks and 4) Rs2.7bn from cost efficiency program (Rs2.25bn in FY18 and FY19). Volume growth has seen moderation from past few quarters and we expect slow recovery. We are increasing estimates by 4.1% for FY20 mainly led by lower tax rates while EPS estimates for FY21 are being cut by 0.5% respectively.

Outlook

We estimate 19.2% PAT CAGR over FY19-22 and value the stock at 45x Sept21 EPS. We arrive at a SOTP based target price of Rs3433 (Rs.3307 earlier). Retain Accumulate.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.