Accumulate Britannia Industries; target of Rs 3145: Prabhudas Lilladher

BRIT remains optimistic on demand acceleration and double digit volume growth led by 1) expected surge in rural demand post interim budget and normal monsoon forecast 2) targeted 9% contribution from innovations in FY20 (4.5% in FY19) 3) sustained levers of direct distribution expansion (0.25m addition/year) and 4) higher growth in Hindi heartland.

Outlook

Although volume growth for 2H19 was only 7%, We estimate 17.9% PAT CAGR over FY19-21 and value the stock at 46xFY21 EPS given robust growth outlook and strong innovation pipeline. We arrive at a SOTP based target price of Rs3145. Retain Accumulate.

