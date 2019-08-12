Accumulate Britannia Industries; target of Rs 3068: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Britannia Industries

We cut our EPS estimates for FY20 and FY21 by 3.5% and 5.2% respectively and remain cautious led by slower category growth (~1-2%) and expected revival only on festive season. We remain positive on Britannia's structural story led by 1) 130bps market share gains despite muted environment 2) high traction in new launches of Cream wafers and Milkshakes 3) focus on scaling up the new launches and achieve the targeted 9% contribution from innovations in FY20 (4.5% in FY19) 4) increase in direct distribution (0.25m addition/year) and 5) benefit of Rs2.7bn from cost efficiency program (Rs2.25bn in FY18 and FY19) Wheat, SMP and sugar prices have remained inflated, however BRIT shall be able to maintain margins as it has entered into forward contracts of Wheat, SMP and butter upto 3Q20. Although volume growth has moderated since the past 3 quarters, we estimate 14.8% PAT CAGR over FY19-21 and value the stock at 45xJune21 EPS.

Outlook

We arrive at a SOTP based target price of Rs3068. Retain Accumulate.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

3 months at 289