App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 12, 2019 01:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Britannia Industries; target of Rs 3068: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Britannia Industries with a target price of Rs 3068 in its research report dated August 09, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Britannia Industries


We cut our EPS estimates for FY20 and FY21 by 3.5% and 5.2% respectively and remain cautious led by slower category growth (~1-2%) and expected revival only on festive season. We remain positive on Britannia's structural story led by 1) 130bps market share gains despite muted environment 2) high traction in new launches of Cream wafers and Milkshakes 3) focus on scaling up the new launches and achieve the targeted 9% contribution from innovations in FY20 (4.5% in FY19) 4) increase in direct distribution (0.25m addition/year) and 5) benefit of Rs2.7bn from cost efficiency program (Rs2.25bn in FY18 and FY19) Wheat, SMP and sugar prices have remained inflated, however BRIT shall be able to maintain margins as it has entered into forward contracts of Wheat, SMP and butter upto 3Q20. Although volume growth has moderated since the past 3 quarters, we estimate 14.8% PAT CAGR over FY19-21 and value the stock at 45xJune21 EPS.


Outlook


We arrive at a SOTP based target price of Rs3068. Retain Accumulate.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
Read More
First Published on Aug 12, 2019 01:41 pm

tags #Accumulate #Britannia Industries #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.