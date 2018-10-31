Accumulate Bodal Chemicals; target of Rs 130: Kotak Securities

Kotak Securities' research report on Bodal Chemicals

Bodal Chemicals Q2FY19 numbers were in line with estimates. EBITDA margin during the quarter strengthened further by 40bps QoQ, supported by a change in product mix and a higher realisation. Going ahead, we foresee contribution from new dyestuff capacity to support revenue growth.

Outlook

The stock at current valuations of 10.8x/9.0x FY19E/FY20E earnings, factors in all the potential negatives. But re-rating will take some more time. Recommend ACCUMULATE (earlier Reduce) with an unchanged target price Rs130.

