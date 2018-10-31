App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2018 05:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Bodal Chemicals; target of Rs 130: Kotak Securities

Kotak Securities recommended accumulate rating on Bodal Chemicals with a target price of Rs 130 in its research report dated October 26, 2018.

Kotak Securities' research report on Bodal Chemicals


Bodal Chemicals Q2FY19 numbers were in line with estimates. EBITDA margin during the quarter strengthened further by 40bps QoQ, supported by a change in product mix and a higher realisation. Going ahead, we foresee contribution from new dyestuff capacity to support revenue growth.


Outlook


The stock at current valuations of 10.8x/9.0x FY19E/FY20E earnings, factors in all the potential negatives. But re-rating will take some more time. Recommend ACCUMULATE (earlier Reduce) with an unchanged target price Rs130.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 31, 2018 05:12 pm

tags #Bodal Chemicals #Buy #Kotak Securities #Recommendations

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

