Feb 28, 2018 04:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Bharat Petroleum Corporation; target of Rs 525: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital is bullish on Bharat Petroleum Corporation has recommended accumulate rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 525 in its research report dated February 16, 2018.

Dolat Capital's report on Bharat Petroleum Corporation


Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL)’s results were in-line with our estimates on revenues and below our estimates on profitability front. Revenues increased 13% YoY due to higher crude throughput. EBITDA was lower than our estimates owing to lower GRM and lower marketing profits as compared to inventory gain in Q2FY18. Net Profit was below our estimates primarily driven by other income (down 9.1% QoQ).

Outlook

With crude prices having an upward trajectory, scope of marketing margins is limited. However, it can benefit from expansion in refining capacity. Recommend Accumulate with a TP of `. 525

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

