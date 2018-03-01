Accumulate Bharat Petroleum Corporation; target of Rs 525: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's report on Bharat Petroleum Corporation

Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL)’s results were in-line with our estimates on revenues and below our estimates on profitability front. Revenues increased 13% YoY due to higher crude throughput. EBITDA was lower than our estimates owing to lower GRM and lower marketing profits as compared to inventory gain in Q2FY18. Net Profit was below our estimates primarily driven by other income (down 9.1% QoQ).

Outlook

With crude prices having an upward trajectory, scope of marketing margins is limited. However, it can benefit from expansion in refining capacity. Recommend Accumulate with a TP of `. 525

