you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 28, 2018 04:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Bharat Forge; target of Rs 760: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Bharat Forge with a target price of Rs 760 in its research report dated May 22, 2018.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Bharat Forge


Bharat Forge (BHFC) delivered good performance in Q4FY18 yet again registering strong growth across all major segments as well as geographies. Overall revenue growth for the quarter was at ~30% YoY to Rs14.7bn (PLe: Rs14.5bn), on the back of 24.5% YoY surge in sales tonnage (highest quarterly tonnage at 68,706MT) and 10% improvement in per ton realisations. Operating performance was slightly below expectations with OPM at 28.6% (PLe: 29.5%), inching up 10bps YoY. With higher ETR, adjusted profit stood at Rs1.9bn, below PLe of Rs2.3bn.


Outlook


We maintain 'Accumulate' with a target price of Rs760, based on 30x Mar'20E Standalone EPS. At the current market price, the stock is trading at 33.7x FY19E & 26.8x FY20E Standalone EPS.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

