Accumulate Bharat Forge; target of Rs 760: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Bharat Forge

Bharat Forge (BHFC) delivered good performance in Q4FY18 yet again registering strong growth across all major segments as well as geographies. Overall revenue growth for the quarter was at ~30% YoY to Rs14.7bn (PLe: Rs14.5bn), on the back of 24.5% YoY surge in sales tonnage (highest quarterly tonnage at 68,706MT) and 10% improvement in per ton realisations. Operating performance was slightly below expectations with OPM at 28.6% (PLe: 29.5%), inching up 10bps YoY. With higher ETR, adjusted profit stood at Rs1.9bn, below PLe of Rs2.3bn.

Outlook

We maintain 'Accumulate' with a target price of Rs760, based on 30x Mar'20E Standalone EPS. At the current market price, the stock is trading at 33.7x FY19E & 26.8x FY20E Standalone EPS.

