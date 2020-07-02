Accumulate Bharat Forge; target of Rs 365: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on Bharat Forge

Bharat Forge's (BFL) 4QFY20 consolidated EBITDA was Rs 1.48bn (-75% YoY, vs est 1.88bn), below our expectations. Weak product mix, lockdown in the 2nd half of March and negative operating leverage dragged operating margins to 8.5%. Although short term outlook looks weak, we maintain our positive view on stock led by expected cyclical recovery in its core segments from FY22, focus on diversification and the cost optimization initiatives. BFL's focus on balance sheet and re-structuring of cost across plants will help tide over the COVID-led disruption. While the management highlighted weak demand commentary across OEMs, especially in the India and USA CVs market and O&G segments, they are optimistic about strong revenue traction in the domestic Agriculture, Mining, PV, Defense and Railways segments  The company has accelerated the cost reduction measures, the benefits of which will be visible from Q2FY21 onwards. These cost optimization initiatives include saving manpower and energy costs and consolidation of production facilities. Company's current fixed cost is ~Rs600mn per month.

Outlook

We assume recovery in domestic and export CVs and the industrial segment from FY22. As capacity utilization, which is now below 50%, impacted by the slowdown across verticals and geographies, the company has enough bandwidth to expand margins once utilization ramps up. AT CMP, the stock is trading at 27/20x our FY22E/FY23E EPS, versus the historical mean of 29x. We recommend Accumulate the stock, with a TP of Rs 365 (22x FY23E EPS).



For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.