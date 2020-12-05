PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Accumulate Bharat Electronics; Target Of Rs 110: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Bharat Electronics with a target price of Rs 110 in its research report dated November 19, 2020.

Broker Research
Dec 5, 2020 / 12:57 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Bharat Electronics


Bharat Electronics (BEL) reported a strong quarter where revenue grew by 16% YoY leading to higher profitability. Execution of large value projects such as LRSAM and IACCS, Ventilator (Rs8-9bn) along with smart city & HLS orders led to higher topline. Order inflows declined 78% YoY at Rs16bn as base quarter had high value order of Akash Missile and some deferment of high value orders leading to order book of Rs522bn (down 7% YoY). The key orders booked were electronics warfare system, naval fire-control system, advanced composite communication system and 3D surveillance radar. Export OB improved 26% YoY to USD199mn. Management has guided double digit growth (~10-15%) with strong margins of 20-21% for FY21E. Given BEL’s decent 1HFY21 performance, we believe company not only maintained profitability but has very well maintained its balance sheet. Though working capital stress continued in 1H due to delay in payments from PSU’s, we expect it to improve in 2H given improvement in the overall economic activity. Based on healthy 1H and optimistic outlook we have increased our revenue/PAT estimate by 5%/9%/12% and 10%/11%/14% for FY21E/22E/23E.


Outlook


We have upgraded the stock to Accumulate from HOLD with revised TP of Rs110 (earlier TP Rs99).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

 
Broker Research
TAGS: #Accumulate #Bharat Electronics #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
first published: Dec 5, 2020 12:57 pm

Must Listen

The Market Podcast | IT & Pharma to do better but leisure travel big contra bet for 2021: Sachin Shah

The Market Podcast | IT & Pharma to do better but leisure travel big contra bet for 2021: Sachin Shah

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.