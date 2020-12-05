Accumulate Bharat Electronics; Target Of Rs 110: Prabhudas Lilladher

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Bharat Electronics

Bharat Electronics (BEL) reported a strong quarter where revenue grew by 16% YoY leading to higher profitability. Execution of large value projects such as LRSAM and IACCS, Ventilator (Rs8-9bn) along with smart city & HLS orders led to higher topline. Order inflows declined 78% YoY at Rs16bn as base quarter had high value order of Akash Missile and some deferment of high value orders leading to order book of Rs522bn (down 7% YoY). The key orders booked were electronics warfare system, naval fire-control system, advanced composite communication system and 3D surveillance radar. Export OB improved 26% YoY to USD199mn. Management has guided double digit growth (~10-15%) with strong margins of 20-21% for FY21E. Given BEL’s decent 1HFY21 performance, we believe company not only maintained profitability but has very well maintained its balance sheet. Though working capital stress continued in 1H due to delay in payments from PSU’s, we expect it to improve in 2H given improvement in the overall economic activity. Based on healthy 1H and optimistic outlook we have increased our revenue/PAT estimate by 5%/9%/12% and 10%/11%/14% for FY21E/22E/23E.

Outlook

We have upgraded the stock to Accumulate from HOLD with revised TP of Rs110 (earlier TP Rs99).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.