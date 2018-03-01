Accumulate Berger Paints; target of Rs 275: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on Berger Paints

The revenues (conso) grew by 14% YoY to ` 13.4bn, came in-line with our estimate. Standalone revenues were up 13.6% at ` 11.9bn (implied volume growth of ~10%) and subsidiary business witnessed 17.2% YoY rise in revenues. Primary analysis implies better volume growth compared to APL (~7-8%) and Nerolac (double-digit).

Outlook

Further, the company continuous efforts to improve operating efficiency will enhance operating margins. We expect Berger to report better EBITDA margin with stable demand and favorable business conditions. Valuing Berger at 38x FY20E EPS to arrive at a TP of ` 275. Upgrade to Accumulate.

