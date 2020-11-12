Accumulate Bayer Cropscience; target of Rs 6090: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Bayer Cropscience

We continue to like the stock due to its lean business model, robust cash flow generation and superior return ratios of ~20-25%. BYRCS’s 3% topline growth was largely inline (PLe 5%). Gross margin erosion of 339 bps higher than anticipated (PLe 106 bps contraction) was due to product mix, prudent risk management strategy of prompt cash collection in lieu of higher cash discount and repositioning of certain products to arrest market share decline. EBITDA & APAT decline of 3% (PLe up 7%) & 10% (up 1%) were lower than expected. Bayer is expected to perform well in the upcoming Rabi season driven by placement of new wheat herbicide and expectation of good fungicide demand, due to remunerative horticulture prices.

Outlook

We lower BYRCS’s topline, EBITDA & APAT estimates by 2%/3%/3% for FY21E, 3%/7%/6% for FY22E & 4%/5%/5% for FY23E to factor in lower topline growth and reduced gross margin expansion than earlier anticipated. We downgrade the stock to ACCUMULATE (from BUY) with revised TP of Rs 6090 (Previous 6421) based on 35x Sept’22 EPS of Rs 167.

