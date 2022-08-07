Accumulate Bayer Cropscience; target of Rs 5650: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Bayer Cropscience

Bayer Crop Science (BYRCS) reported better than expected results during 1QFY23 led by strong performance from Crop protection portfolio and product liquidation. It reported revenue growth of 18% YoY to Rs16.6bn (PLe Rs15.9bn). EBITDA surged by 23%YoY to Rs3.9bn and was higher than our as well as consensus estimate. We believe, better performance in the Crop protection (CP) business was aided by higher realizations in Glyphosate. Healthy revenue growth coupled with price hikes taken in the recent past helped to partially mitigate the cost inflation. Corn seeds business witnessed volume growth during 1Q. While rice hybrids were impacted due to delay in monsoons and unfavorable weather conditions. Other expenses were higher led by cost coming back to pre-Covid levels coupled with continued investment into the strategic initiatives to expand distribution reach. Going forward, company expects challenges to persist in terms of global supply of Roundup (glyphosate) in the near term.



Outlook

However, they tend to mitigate it with diversified portfolio and alternate business model. We remain positive on BYRCS business model, riding comprehensive distribution network, innovative products pipeline and healthy balance sheet. We largely keep our estimates intact for FY23/24E. Maintain ‘Accumulate’ rating on the stock with unchanged target price of Rs5,650 (earlier Rs5,640) based on 30xFY24E EPS.

