    Accumulate Bayer Cropscience; target of Rs 5650: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Bayer Cropscience with a target price of Rs 5650 in its research report dated August 04, 2022.

    August 07, 2022 / 01:29 PM IST
     
     
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Bayer Cropscience


    Bayer Crop Science (BYRCS) reported better than expected results during 1QFY23 led by strong performance from Crop protection portfolio and product liquidation. It reported revenue growth of 18% YoY to Rs16.6bn (PLe Rs15.9bn). EBITDA surged by 23%YoY to Rs3.9bn and was higher than our as well as consensus estimate. We believe, better performance in the Crop protection (CP) business was aided by higher realizations in Glyphosate. Healthy revenue growth coupled with price hikes taken in the recent past helped to partially mitigate the cost inflation. Corn seeds business witnessed volume growth during 1Q. While rice hybrids were impacted due to delay in monsoons and unfavorable weather conditions. Other expenses were higher led by cost coming back to pre-Covid levels coupled with continued investment into the strategic initiatives to expand distribution reach. Going forward, company expects challenges to persist in terms of global supply of Roundup (glyphosate) in the near term.



    Outlook


    However, they tend to mitigate it with diversified portfolio and alternate business model. We remain positive on BYRCS business model, riding comprehensive distribution network, innovative products pipeline and healthy balance sheet. We largely keep our estimates intact for FY23/24E. Maintain ‘Accumulate’ rating on the stock with unchanged target price of Rs5,650 (earlier Rs5,640) based on 30xFY24E EPS.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Aug 7, 2022 01:29 pm
