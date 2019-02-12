Present
Stocks
Last Updated : Feb 12, 2019 04:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Bayer Cropscience; target of Rs 4517: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Bayer Cropscience with a target price of Rs 4517 in its research report dated February 04, 2019.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Bayer Cropscience


BYRCS reported strong results with ~30% topline growth defying industry slowdown. The numbers were better than our estimates and there was visible improvement on all key parameters. According to the management, strong performance in Paddy, Fruits and Vegetables were the key drivers of growth for the company. BYRCS is a compelling play in the Indian Crop protection space given 1) broad based product portfolio (Insecticides/ Fungicides/ Herbicides are 47%, 27% and 18% of revenues) 2) 14% market share (86% domestic sales) 3) aggressive new launch pipeline (50 new products by 2022) 4) most extensive and professionally planned distribution network and 5) Rs1.2bn synergy benefits from Monsanto Merger. we estimate that MCHM merger will be EPS accretive by 30% for BYRCS shareholders (7% dilutive for MCHM shareholders).


Outlook


We estimate 18.5% PAT CAGR over FY18-21 and expect premium valuations to sustain given strong parentage and growth visibility. Maintain Accumulate with a target price of Rs4517 based on 35x FY21 earnings.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Feb 12, 2019 04:41 pm

tags #Bayer CropScience #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

