Accumulate Bata India; target of Rs 1415: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on Bata India

Bata’s Q4FY19 revenues and EBITDA were below our estimates, but APAT was in line. The lower revenue growth in the quarter was due to the below-normal performance in the e-commerce channel and a one-off institutional order in base quarter. However, the retail channel grew in double digits. We have broadly maintained our FY20E and FY21E EPS estimates at ` 27.9 and ` 31.1, respectively.

Outlook

We value Bata at 45x FY21E EPS to arrive at a TP of ` 1,415. We believe that the company has a high growth potential, especially after the recent changes at the stores and strong new brand building campaigns. Therefore, the high valuations for the stock is justified. Maintain Accumulate.

