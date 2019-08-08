App
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2019 12:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Bata India; target of Rs 1415: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended accumulate rating on Bata India with a target price of Rs 1415 in its research report dated August 02, 2019.

Dolat Capital's research report on Bata India


Bata’s Q1FY20 financial performance was in line our estimates. Despite slowdown in most of the consumer categories, the company was able to post strong growth due to new campaigns and attractive product launches during the quarter. The e-com business posted double digit growth, which was encouraging considering its moderate performance in Q4FY19. The retail channel continues to grow steadily aided by premiumization. We have broadly maintained our FY20E and FY21E EPS estimates at ` 27.8 and ` 31.1, respectively.


Outlook


We value Bata at 45x FY21E EPS to arrive at a TP of ` 1,415. We believe that the company has a high growth potential, especially after the recent changes in the stores and strong new brand campaigns. Therefore, the high valuations for the stock is justified. Maintain Accumulate.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Aug 8, 2019 12:36 pm

tags #Bata India #Buy #Dolat Capital #Recommendations

