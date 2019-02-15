Present
Stocks
Last Updated : Feb 15, 2019 02:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Bata India; target of Rs 1339: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended accumulate rating on Bata India with a target price of Rs 1339 in its research report dated February 12, 2019.

Dolat Capital's research report on Bata India


Bata’s Q3FY19 revenues were marginally ahead, but EBITDA and APAT were significantly exceed out estimates. Double digit growth in revenues can be attributed to new consumer campaigns, launch of new Red concept stores, festive season shift and retail store expansion. GM expansion can be attributed to increased contribution of premium products and new high ASP launches during the quarter. In addition, with strong sales growth, the operating leverage helped EBITDA margins to flourish. Going ahead, we believe that Bata sales growth would continue to improve as the company has addressed most of the issues related to stock management in the recent times. In addition, steps such as store renovations, online systems at store level and ongoing marketing campaigns are likely to benefit the company in the ensuing quarters. Moreover, premiumisation, cost saving measures and GST rate change (18% to 5% for ` 500 – ` 1,000) are key triggers to accelerate profitability. We have increased our FY19E and FY20E estimates to ` 24.5 and ` 28.5 to factor in Q3 performance.


Outlook


Valuing Bata at 42x FY21E EPS to arrive at a TP of ` 1,339. We believe that the company has high growth potential especially post recent changes at the store levels and strong support from the new brand building campaigns. Hence high valuations for the stock is justified. Maintain Accumulate.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Feb 15, 2019 02:42 pm

tags #Accumulate #Bata India #Dolat Capital #Recommendations

