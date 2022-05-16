English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Accumulate Bandhan Bank; target of Rs 363: Arihant Capital

    Arihant Capital recommended accumulate rating on Bandhan Bank with a target price of Rs 363 in its research report dated May 16, 2022.

    Broker Research
    May 16, 2022 / 06:54 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Arihant Capital's research report on Bandhan Bank


    Bandhan Bank has reported strong performance during Q4FY22 with 18.5x YoY increase in net profit at INR 1,902 cr was significantly higher than our estimate of INR 1,168 cr, driven by healthy growth and negligible provisions. Operating profit for the quarter grew strongly by 46% YoY/29% QoQ to INR 2,521 cr, driven by higher NII and other income growth. NII for the quarter increased by 45% YoY/20% QoQ to INR 2,540 cr, led by strong advances growth of 14% YoY/13% QoQ and 90bps sequential increase in margins at 8.7%. Deposits growth was robust at 14% QoQ led by non-retail term deposits. Asset quality of the bank saw sharp improvement as GNPA declined sharply from 10.8% to 6.5% QoQ and NNPA declined from 3% to 1.7% on QoQ basis. Collection efficiency (including NPA accounts) improved from 91% in Q3FY22 to 94% in Q4FY22.


    Outlook


    We revise our rating on the stock to Accumulate from Hold with a revised TP of INR 363 (earlier INR 323), based on 2.5x FY24E ABV.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Accumulate #Arihant Capital #Bandhan Bank #Recommendations
    first published: May 16, 2022 06:54 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.