English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Accumulate Bandhan Bank; target of Rs 338: Arihant Capital

    Arihant Capital recommended accumulate rating on Bandhan Bank with a target price of Rs 338 in its research report dated July 25, 2022.

    Broker Research
    July 26, 2022 / 11:47 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Arihant Capital's research report on Bandhan Bank


    Bandhan Bank has reported weak performance during Q1FY23 on asset quality, operating profit, NIM and loan growth front. Bank has reported profit of INR 887 cr (+138% YoY/-53% QoQ) was higher than our estimate of INR 866 cr. NII increased by 19% YoY/-1% QoQ to INR 2,514 cr as compared to our estimate of INR 2,459 cr. NII growth was impacted due to 3% QoQ decline in advances and 70bps QoQ decline in NIM. NIM reduction was mainly due to 40bps reduction in yields and 20bps increase in cost of funds. The bank expects NIM to remain steady at 8% in FY23. Operating profit of the bank decreased by 3% YoY/28% QoQ at INR 1,821 cr, was impacted due to 38% YoY/66% QoQ decline in other income at INR 330 cr. Other income was impacted by MTM loss of INR 79 cr and lower PSLC income. Asset quality of the bank deteriorated during the quarter as GNPA increased by 79bps QoQ at 7.3% due to decline in collection efficiency (primarily in Assam), restructured book came out of moratorium and lower recovery and upgrades.


    Outlook


    We reduce our earnings estimate by 21%/8% for FY23/24E to factor in lower other income and increase in provisions. We maintain our Accumulate rating on the stock with a revised TP of INR 338 (earlier INR 363), based on 2.4x FY24E ABV.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Bandhan Bank - 250722 -arih

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Accumulate #Arihant Capital #Bandhan Bank #Recommendations
    first published: Jul 26, 2022 11:47 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.