Accumulate Bandhan Bank; target of Rs 338: Arihant Capital

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Arihant Capital's research report on Bandhan Bank

Bandhan Bank has reported weak performance during Q1FY23 on asset quality, operating profit, NIM and loan growth front. Bank has reported profit of INR 887 cr (+138% YoY/-53% QoQ) was higher than our estimate of INR 866 cr. NII increased by 19% YoY/-1% QoQ to INR 2,514 cr as compared to our estimate of INR 2,459 cr. NII growth was impacted due to 3% QoQ decline in advances and 70bps QoQ decline in NIM. NIM reduction was mainly due to 40bps reduction in yields and 20bps increase in cost of funds. The bank expects NIM to remain steady at 8% in FY23. Operating profit of the bank decreased by 3% YoY/28% QoQ at INR 1,821 cr, was impacted due to 38% YoY/66% QoQ decline in other income at INR 330 cr. Other income was impacted by MTM loss of INR 79 cr and lower PSLC income. Asset quality of the bank deteriorated during the quarter as GNPA increased by 79bps QoQ at 7.3% due to decline in collection efficiency (primarily in Assam), restructured book came out of moratorium and lower recovery and upgrades.

Outlook

We reduce our earnings estimate by 21%/8% for FY23/24E to factor in lower other income and increase in provisions. We maintain our Accumulate rating on the stock with a revised TP of INR 338 (earlier INR 363), based on 2.4x FY24E ABV.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Bandhan Bank - 250722 -arih