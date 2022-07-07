Accumulate Balkrishna Industries; target of Rs 2290: KR Choksey

KR Choksey's research report on Balkrishna Industries

For FY22, Balkrishna Industries’ revenue stood at INR 82,951 Mn, up 43.4% YoY. The company recorded volumes of 2,88,795 MT for FY22 (surpassing its expectation of 2,75,000-2,85,000 MT for the year) vs 2,27,131 MT in FY21, an increase of 27.2% YoY. Higher than normal Capex to persist with carbon black capacity expansion, captive power capacity expansion, and plant modernization projects to get executed in FY23 for approximately INR 11 Bn, following INR 15 Bn of capex in FY22. In FY23 management expects the sales volume to be 320,000-330,000 MT. Capacity enhancement coming from ongoing Capex. The company has EUR currency hedges for most of its revenues from Europe to deal with foreign exchange fluctuations with inflation and geopolitical conditions in the background. Lower advertising/marketing spends at 4% of sales due to poor working capital mostly due to longer inventory days during the global supply-chain environment. With ports in China opening up, BKT anticipates that working capital reversal will have a less significant impact on cash flow.



Outlook

The BKT brand is continuing to gain market share even in challenging circumstances. On the back of continued strong revenue and volume growth performance, also with strong demand expected in FY23 and planned capacity addition, we value the stock at 22.8x on FY24E and arrive at a TP of INR 2,290 per share, implying an upside potential of 2.9% from the CMP. Accordingly, we maintain our “ACCUMULATE” recommendation on the shares of Balkrishna Industries.

More Info

At 17:30 Balkrishna Industries was quoting at Rs 2,279.75, up Rs 54.45, or 2.45 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 2,289.95 and an intraday low of Rs 2,240.00.

It was trading with volumes of 8,828 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 8,731 shares, an increase of 1.11 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 1.80 percent or Rs 39.25 at Rs 2,225.30.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 2,724.40 and 52-week low Rs 1,681.95 on 23 September, 2021 and 07 March, 2022, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 16.43 percent below its 52-week high and 35.36 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 44,071.49 crore. For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Balkrishna - 070722 - kr