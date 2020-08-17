Accumulate Balkrishna Industries; target of Rs 1531: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on Balkrishna Industries

Balkrishna Industries (BIL) Q1FY21 EBITDA performance was broadly in line with our estimates. EBITDA de-grew 14% YoY at Rs 2.3bn, with margin at 24.8% (+239bps YoY; -262bps QoQ) (vs est of 24.6%), on account of softening of RM prices and cost optimization measures. Despite washout in April, company has seen sharp revival in demand in the past three months for agriculture tyres due to good crop season and re-opening of economies in its key European markets of Germany, France, Italy and Latvia. Easing of trade war along with recovery of agriculture demand has helped with demand recovery in USA. In the Agriculture segment, BIL commands 12-15% market share in Europe and 7-10% share in USA. In the mining segment, BIL has 2-3% market share and is aiming for 5-6% share over the years. Company aims to achieve 10% market share in the OHT segment going forward. We believe BIL is well positioned to leverage the global demand recovery for agriculture tyres and gain market share (esp in the US and European markets) given lower costs, brand positioning and capacity expansion. FCF is expected to improve significantly from FY21 onwards as most of the capex for Bhuj (Gujarat) facility and carbon black plant has already been incurred. In addition, favorable rubber/crude oil prices and backward integration of carbon black plant would be margin accretive for the company.

Outlook

We forecast Revenue/EPS CAGR of 13%/17% over FY21E-23E to incorporate traction in the agriculture segment and improving prospects of market share gains for BIL in the global OHT market by outpacing the industry growth. We maintain Accumulate rating, with a TP Rs 1,531 (22x FY23E EPS).

