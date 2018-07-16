Accumulate Balkrishna Industries; target of Rs 1356: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on Balkrishna Industries

Balkrishna Industries (BKT) has highlighted the importance of distribution reach and higher number of SKUs to sustain volume growth momentum. Focus will also be on the backward integration through carbon black plant in Bhuj ensuring continuous supply and control on input cost. BKT endeavors to continues its strong growth momentum which will be driven by the expansion in the distribution through entering new geographies and going for deeper penetration in existing areas. Addition in the number of SKUs enables BKT to be a preferred vendor for major OEMs across the globe. With backward integration through carbon black plant in FY19, we feel that gross margins should expand. Distribution headroom and acceptability with more global customers will ensure healthy volume growth of double digit.

Outlook

Despite the outperformance in the stock price, we believe that BKT is a structural bet and should be accumulated at all dips. Recommend Accumulate with a target price of ` 1,356.

