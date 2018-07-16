App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2018 04:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Balkrishna Industries; target of Rs 1356: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital is bullish on Balkrishna Industries has recommended accumulate rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1356 in its research report dated July 13, 2018.

Dolat Capital's research report on Balkrishna Industries


Balkrishna Industries (BKT) has highlighted the importance of distribution reach and higher number of SKUs to sustain volume growth momentum. Focus will also be on the backward integration through carbon black plant in Bhuj ensuring continuous supply and control on input cost.  BKT endeavors to continues its strong growth momentum which will be driven by the expansion in the distribution through entering new geographies and going for deeper penetration in existing areas. Addition in the number of SKUs enables BKT to be a preferred vendor for major OEMs across the globe. With backward integration through carbon black plant in FY19, we feel that gross margins should expand. Distribution headroom and acceptability with more global customers will ensure healthy volume growth of double digit.


Outlook
Despite the outperformance in the stock price, we believe that BKT is a structural bet and should be accumulated at all dips. Recommend Accumulate with a target price of ` 1,356.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 16, 2018 04:35 pm

tags #Accumulate #Balkrishna Industries #Dolat Capital #Recommendations

