you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 04, 2019 01:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Bajaj Finance; target of Rs 2900: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended accumulate rating on Bajaj Finance with a target price of Rs 2900 in its research report dated January 29, 2019.

Dolat Capital's research report on Bajaj Finance


BAF reported a strong quarter, with a PAT growth of 54% YoY, supported by a robust 41% growth in AUM and cost efficiency, despite higher credit cost. Credit costs rose, on account of higher provisions in the IL&FS account and seasoning of its loan books. There was implied by a higher provision in stage 1 and 2 assets. In addition, GNPA increased 1.55% higher by 6 bps QoQ, of which IL&FS were contributed 21 bps. With a business model, well tested that remained unfettered in the crisis, we expect it remain this strong with improved RoAs through scale benefits and pricing power.


Outlook


We expect healthy RoA expansion by 20 bps benefitted by cost efficiency, pricing power, a strong franchise and higher opportunities to scale. We roll over our estimates and maintain Accumulate at 5.3x FY21E P/ABV.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Feb 4, 2019 01:23 pm

tags #Bajaj Finance #Buy #Dolat Capital #Recommendations

