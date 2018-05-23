Accumulate Bajaj Corp; target of Rs 505: CD Equisearch

CD Equisearch's research report on Bajaj Corp

The Indian FMCG sector has been growing at a robust pace galvanized by a large middle class population, rise in per capita consumption, changing consumer lifestyle, growing income and proliferation of e-commerce market. Moreover, with young population, consumerism and brand consciousness on the rise, India is emerging as one of the large economies in the world in terms of purchasing power and consumer spending. India’s FMCG sector is an important contributor to its GDP growth. It is the fourth largest sector in the Indian economy and employs approximately 5% of the total factory employment. Rising globalization, product innovation, infrastructure development and advancement of supply chain efficiencies are some of the supply side factors driving the growth of the FMCG industry.

Outlook

Weighing all odds, we assign ‘accumulate’ recommendation on the stock with target price of Rs 505 (previous target Rs 463) based on 30x FY20e earnings over a period of 9-12 months.

