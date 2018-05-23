App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 23, 2018 04:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Bajaj Corp; target of Rs 505: CD Equisearch

CD Equisearch recommended accumulate rating on Bajaj Corp with a target price of Rs 505 in its research report dated May 23, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

CD Equisearch's research report on Bajaj Corp


The Indian FMCG sector has been growing at a robust pace galvanized by a large middle class population, rise in per capita consumption, changing consumer lifestyle, growing income and proliferation of e-commerce market. Moreover, with young population, consumerism and brand consciousness on the rise, India is emerging as one of the large economies in the world in terms of purchasing power and consumer spending. India’s FMCG sector is an important contributor to its GDP growth. It is the fourth largest sector in the Indian economy and employs approximately 5% of the total factory employment. Rising globalization, product innovation, infrastructure development and advancement of supply chain efficiencies are some of the supply side factors driving the growth of the FMCG industry.


Outlook
Weighing all odds, we assign ‘accumulate’ recommendation on the stock with target price of Rs 505 (previous target Rs 463) based on 30x FY20e earnings over a period of 9-12 months.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Accumulate #Bajaj Corp #CD Equisearch #Recommendations

most popular

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.