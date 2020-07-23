Accumulate Bajaj Auto; target of Rs 535: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital 's research report on Bajaj Auto

Axis Bank reported good performance during Q1FY21 with NII growth of 19.5% YoY to Rs 6,985 cr driven by advances growth of 13% YoY. Due to 33% decrease in other income, Bank has reported negative growth in operating profit at -1% YoY to Rs 5,844 cr. Provision were at Rs 4,416 cr, bank has made additional provision of Rs 733 cr (Rs 3,475 cr in Q4FY20) for Covid-19 related impact. With this, bank now holds total additional provision of Rs 6,898 cr. Net profit for the quarter stood at Rs 1,112 cr vs. Rs 1,388 cr loss in Q4FY20. On the business front, the bank’s loan book grew by +12.9% YoY/-2% QoQ to Rs 5.61 lakh Cr while deposits grew smoothly to Rs 6.28 lakh Cr by +16.2% YoY. The advances growth was driven by both Corporate and Retail loans.

Outlook

We continue to value the bank at 1.9x P/ABV multiple to its FY22 ABVPS of Rs 281 for a target price of Rs 535 per share. We maintain our Accumulate rating on the stock.







