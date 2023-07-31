Accumulate Bajaj Auto; target of Rs 5321: KR Choksey

Accumulate

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

KR Choksey's research report on Bajaj Auto

BJAUT’s operating revenue for Q1FY24 was at INR 1,03,119 mn, a growth of 28.8% YoY/ 15.5% QoQ. The underlying volume growth was 10.0% YoY/ 19.5% QoQ. Average Selling Price was higher by 17.6% YoY, but lower by 2.8% QoQ. Domestic revenues registered its biggest-ever quarter, maintaining its double-digit growth trajectory yet again. EBITDA for the quarter improved by 50.2% YoY/ 16.6% QoQ to INR 19,323 mn. EBITDA margin expanded by 267 bps YoY/ 18 bps QoQ to 18.7%. PBT before share of associates was INR 21,841 mn, a growth of 42.4% YoY/ 19.4% QoQ. PAT for the quarter was INR 16,441 mn, which grew by 41.3% YoY but declined by 3.6% QoQ. The QoQ decline was on account of the share of associates only being recorded in Q2 and Q4 and not in Q1 and Q3.

Outlook

We assign a P/E multiple of 18.5x (17.0x previously) on FY25E EPS of INR 287.6 ( INR 279.8 previously) to arrive at a target price of INR 5,321/share (INR 4,756/share previously); implying an upside potential of 9.5% from the CMP. Accordingly, we maintain our recommendation of “ACCUMULATE” on the shares of Bajaj Auto.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Bajaj Auto - 28 -07 - 2023 -kr