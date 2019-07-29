App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 29, 2019 02:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Bajaj Auto; target of Rs 2950: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended Accumulate rating on Bajaj Auto with a target price of Rs 2950 in its research report dated July 26, 2019.

Dolat Capital's research report on Bajaj Auto


Bajaj Auto’s (BJAUT) 1QFY20 EBITDA was ` 12bn (-6.5% YoY) and margins was 15.4% (-182 bps YoY/-27bps QoQ), broadly in line with our estimates. The management expects 2W industry volume to remain subdued in the near-term, due to challenging macro conditions, we however expect BJAUT to outperform the industry’s growth rate. We maintain our positive stance, given its 1) wide product portfolio and diversified geographical mix, 2) continued boost of distribution network, and 3) strong cash balance (22% of current market cap). However, margin recovery is unlikely in the medium term, given its aggressive market share aspirations and the related high regulation-led cost pressures. We lower our EPS estimates by 5/7% for FY20/21E, factoring in weak 3W volume and cost pressure. We expect 8% EPS CAGR over FY19-21E, primarily led by 8% growth in revenue (+4% volume, 4% in ASP).


Outlook


We recommend Accumulate rating, with a SOTP-based TP of ` 2,950 (16x FY21E core EPS + cash + 40% discount for the KTM stake).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 29, 2019 02:41 pm

tags #Accumulate #Bajaj Auto #Dolat Capital #Recommendations

