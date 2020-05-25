App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 25, 2020 09:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Bajaj Auto; target of Rs 2735: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital recommended accumulate rating on Bajaj Auto with a target price of Rs 2735 in its research report dated May 23, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Arihant Capital 's research report on Bajaj Auto


Bajaj Auto’s Q4FY20 reported earnings were mixed missing on our revenue and EBITDA estimates but beating PAT estimates. The company has reported a flat growth of 0.4% YoY in its net profit at Rs 13,103 Mn for the Q4FY20 under review as compared to Rs 13,056 Mn for the Q4FY19 and up by 3.9% on QoQ to Rs 12,616 Mn for the Q3FY20. Bajaj Auto has reported 8.7% YoY decline in its standalone revenues for the Q4FY20. The company’s revenue from operations stood at 68,159 Mn for Q4FY20 as against Rs74,645 Mn for the Q4FY19. EBITDA stood at Rs 12,528 Mn up 1.7% YoY for the Q4FY20 as compared to Rs 12,315Mn for the Q4Y19. EBITDA margins improved to 18.4% in Q4FY20 due to better product, segment mix, lower commodity prices and favorable foreign exchange.


Outlook


We value Bajaj Auto at PE of 9.5x to its FY22E EPS of Rs 274, +129 for KTM stock valuation to arrive at a target price of Rs 2,735 using SOTP method for Bajaj’s stake in KTM. We downgrade our rating to Hold from Accumulate earlier.





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!

Read More
First Published on May 25, 2020 09:30 pm

tags #Arihant Capital #Bajaj Auto #Buy #Recommendations

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Prices of N-95 masks down by up to 47% after NPPA advisory

Prices of N-95 masks down by up to 47% after NPPA advisory

India looks to store cheap oil in United States: Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

India looks to store cheap oil in United States: Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Govt thrust on infrastructure boost to help transmission tower companies: Ind-Ra

Govt thrust on infrastructure boost to help transmission tower companies: Ind-Ra

most popular

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.