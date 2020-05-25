Accumulate Bajaj Auto; target of Rs 2735: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital 's research report on Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Auto’s Q4FY20 reported earnings were mixed missing on our revenue and EBITDA estimates but beating PAT estimates. The company has reported a flat growth of 0.4% YoY in its net profit at Rs 13,103 Mn for the Q4FY20 under review as compared to Rs 13,056 Mn for the Q4FY19 and up by 3.9% on QoQ to Rs 12,616 Mn for the Q3FY20. Bajaj Auto has reported 8.7% YoY decline in its standalone revenues for the Q4FY20. The company’s revenue from operations stood at 68,159 Mn for Q4FY20 as against Rs74,645 Mn for the Q4FY19. EBITDA stood at Rs 12,528 Mn up 1.7% YoY for the Q4FY20 as compared to Rs 12,315Mn for the Q4Y19. EBITDA margins improved to 18.4% in Q4FY20 due to better product, segment mix, lower commodity prices and favorable foreign exchange.

Outlook

We value Bajaj Auto at PE of 9.5x to its FY22E EPS of Rs 274, +129 for KTM stock valuation to arrive at a target price of Rs 2,735 using SOTP method for Bajaj’s stake in KTM. We downgrade our rating to Hold from Accumulate earlier.







