you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Mar 20, 2019 02:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Axis Bank; target of Rs 845: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Axis Bank with a target price of Rs 845 in its research report dated March 20, 2019.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Axis Bank


Axis Bank hosted an analyst day to showcase the path ahead to the goal of higher sustainable ROEs of 18% with key business verticals & subsidiaries articulating detailed strategy. Some of the key points were (i) scaling up of certain business segments to move in top tier rank and achieve profitability (ii) sustainable ROEs of 18% by FY22 can be achieved from improving profitability (NII growth), cost optimization and credit cost below normalized levels and (iii) leverage & cross sell from subsidiary platform.


Outlook


We retain Accumulate rating with revised TP to Rs845 (from Rs745) based on rolled over multiple of 2.6x Mar-21 ABV (from 2.5x Sep-20 ABV).

First Published on Mar 20, 2019 02:29 pm

tags #Axis Bank #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

