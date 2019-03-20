Accumulate Axis Bank; target of Rs 840: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on Axis Bank

We attended the analyst meet of Axis Bank where management laid the strategy to achieve their ambitious 18% RoE. We believe a RoE of ~13% by FY21 and ~15% by FY22 is easy with the apparent (ignored) low hanging fruits - 1) improve cost efficiency; 2) improve risk efficiency and 3) higher incomes – which is likely to be quick successes.

Outlook

With the share of retail increasing to ~70% by FY21 from 62% and likely continued interest in the stock; as it is one of the better bets in the current systemic growth trends with a lower probability of negative surprises; we raise our target multiple, maintain Accumulate.

