Accumulate Axis Bank; target of Rs 840: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended accumulate rating on Axis Bank with a target price of Rs 840 in its research report dated March 19, 2019.
Dolat Capital's research report on Axis Bank
We attended the analyst meet of Axis Bank where management laid the strategy to achieve their ambitious 18% RoE. We believe a RoE of ~13% by FY21 and ~15% by FY22 is easy with the apparent (ignored) low hanging fruits - 1) improve cost efficiency; 2) improve risk efficiency and 3) higher incomes – which is likely to be quick successes.
Outlook
With the share of retail increasing to ~70% by FY21 from 62% and likely continued interest in the stock; as it is one of the better bets in the current systemic growth trends with a lower probability of negative surprises; we raise our target multiple, maintain Accumulate.
