App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2019 02:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Axis Bank; target of Rs 800: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Axis Bank with a target price of Rs 800 in its research report dated October 23, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Axis Bank


Axis bank's earnings were impacted by large DTA adjustment of Rs21.0bn (we incorporated in full year's earnings) leading to marginal loss of Rs1.1bn. Although, operationally better NII growth of 16.6% YoY, strong treasury led other income and control in opex translated to strong PPOP growth of 45% YoY (30% on ex-treasury). Asset quality marginally saw improvement partly helped by write-offs but slippages have remained at elevated levels (3.9% annualized) with bulk from the disclosed stress accounts. Bank has seen trickle of improvements in metrics like funding cost, continued retail deposit accretion & cost control but credit cost has been up as corporate stress continues to rise, CASA has been much slower and pricing power is limited leading to a very gradual recovery in return ratios.


Outlook


We retain Accumulate, with TP of Rs800 (unchanged) based on 2.2x Sep-21 ABV.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
Read More
First Published on Oct 23, 2019 02:57 pm

tags #Axis Bank #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.