Accumulate Axis Bank; target of Rs 800: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Axis Bank

Axis bank's earnings were impacted by large DTA adjustment of Rs21.0bn (we incorporated in full year's earnings) leading to marginal loss of Rs1.1bn. Although, operationally better NII growth of 16.6% YoY, strong treasury led other income and control in opex translated to strong PPOP growth of 45% YoY (30% on ex-treasury). Asset quality marginally saw improvement partly helped by write-offs but slippages have remained at elevated levels (3.9% annualized) with bulk from the disclosed stress accounts. Bank has seen trickle of improvements in metrics like funding cost, continued retail deposit accretion & cost control but credit cost has been up as corporate stress continues to rise, CASA has been much slower and pricing power is limited leading to a very gradual recovery in return ratios.

Outlook

We retain Accumulate, with TP of Rs800 (unchanged) based on 2.2x Sep-21 ABV.

