MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Accumulate Axis Bank; target of Rs 794: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital recommended accumulate rating on Axis Bank with a target price of Rs 794 in its research report dated January 28, 2021.

Broker Research
February 01, 2021 / 06:10 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Arihant Capital's research report on Axis Bank


Axis Bank has reported 36% YoY decline in net profit due to higher provision and high OPEX which has impacted the earnings adversely. NII for the quarter grew by 14% YoY to Rs 7,373 cr was impacted by interest reversal during the quarter adjusted for which NII was up 19% YoY. Operating profit growth was lower at 6% YoY due to flat other income growth and higher OPEX. Cost-income ratio increased sharply due to few one-off charges along with gradual recovery in business volumes and collection cost. Provisioning buffer of the bank continues to remain high at 33% YoY/0.5% QoQ to Rs 4,604 cr. On the business front, loan book growth was lower at +6% YoY/+1% QoQ to Rs 5.82 lakh cr while deposits grew smoothly to Rs 6.54 lakh cr by +11% YoY. Despite having 18bps interest reversal impact, NIM stood flat at 3.59% QoQ.


Outlook


We maintain our Accumulate rating on the stock with a revised TP of Rs 794, valuing the bank at 2.0x FY23E ABV. Considering significant provision buffers which makes balance sheet stronger, superior liability profile, lower restructuring and strong capital position (CAR at 18.7%), we continue to keep our positive stance on Axis Bank.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Accumulate #Arihant Capital #Axis Bank #Recommendations
first published: Feb 1, 2021 06:10 pm

Must Listen

Budget 2021 | Tax reforms, their impact and market reactions -- All you should know about the Union Budget

Budget 2021 | Tax reforms, their impact and market reactions -- All you should know about the Union Budget

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.