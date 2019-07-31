Accumulate Axis Bank; target of Rs 766: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Axis Bank

Axis bank's earnings came in lower than estimates at Rs13.7bn (PLe: Rs18.6bn) despite better other income and strong opex gains which were offset by higher contingency provisions and slightly slower NII. Bank gave out new & additional disclosure on stress book outside the BB & Below which were Rs71.0bn (adjusted for already in below BB & NPA) which is another 1.3% of assets taking overall stress close to 3.0%. Although, bank has been making additional provisions (Rs23bn of contingent provisions) over and above and maintaining PCR at 62%. Risks have increased to asset quality and so has credit cost assumptions (interest reversals with that) making it quite tougher for bank to reach the desired targeted ROEs of 15/18% by FY21/FY22.

Outlook

We retain our cautious stance with ACCUMULATE rating though post recent correction valuations have come into desirable zone but still higher than some other peer banks. We revise our TP to Rs766 (from Rs837) based on 2.4x (from 2.6x) Mar-21 ABV.

