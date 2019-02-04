App
Last Updated : Feb 04, 2019 01:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Axis Bank; target of Rs 760: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended accumulate rating on Axis Bank with a target price of Rs 760 in its research report dated January 29, 2019.

Dolat Capital's research report on Axis Bank


Axis bank reported a steady performance with a PAT growth of 131% YoY, aided by NIM expansion, recoveries and improved C/I. The new management laid out a strategy to focus on the banking basics; 1) focus on risk adjusted returns, 2) improving efficiency through scale and utilization, 3) opportunity to% improve market share and 4) Reduce credit costs. While we await more granular targets and strategies, we remain comfortable with the new MD’s conservative background.


Outlook


This coupled with likely uptick in investment cycle in H2FY19, plateauing slippages and credit costs is expected improve our conservative RoE to 12.4%. Maintain Accumulate.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Feb 4, 2019 01:24 pm

tags #Axis Bank #Buy #Dolat Capital #Recommendations

