Accumulate Axis Bank; target of Rs 745: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Axis Bank

Axis bank's PAT of Rs16.8bn (PLe: Rs12.5bn) was better than expectations on back of better NII (partly on interest write back) and high recoveries in w.off a/c & sale of investments gain which were used for PCR enhancement and contingent provisions on risks pertaining in BB & Below book. Gradually stress on balance sheet is coming off with incrementally lower intensity of downgrades. Management articulated its new strategy till FY22 of reaching 18% ROEs with strong focus on business mix & RAROC, optimizing cost and bringing credit cost near below average levels, this coupled with operations strengthening and improving process/technology. We see gradual improvement in core operations as credit cost normalizes, NIMs improve and given the historically swift movement towards different business profiles should improve risk adjusted return.

Outlook

We retain Accumulate rating with revised TP to Rs745 (from Rs681) based on 2.5x (from 2.3x) Sep-20 ABV.

