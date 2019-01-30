App
Stocks
Last Updated : Jan 30, 2019 12:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Axis Bank; target of Rs 745: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Axis Bank with a target price of Rs 745 in its research report dated January 29, 2019.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Axis Bank


Axis bank's PAT of Rs16.8bn (PLe: Rs12.5bn) was better than expectations on back of better NII (partly on interest write back) and high recoveries in w.off a/c & sale of investments gain which were used for PCR enhancement and contingent provisions on risks pertaining in BB & Below book. Gradually stress on balance sheet is coming off with incrementally lower intensity of downgrades. Management articulated its new strategy till FY22 of reaching 18% ROEs with strong focus on business mix & RAROC, optimizing cost and bringing credit cost near below average levels, this coupled with operations strengthening and improving process/technology. We see gradual improvement in core operations as credit cost normalizes, NIMs improve and given the historically swift movement towards different business profiles should improve risk adjusted return.


Outlook


We retain Accumulate rating with revised TP to Rs745 (from Rs681) based on 2.5x (from 2.3x) Sep-20 ABV.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jan 30, 2019 12:31 pm

