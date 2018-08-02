Accumulate Axis Bank; target of Rs 624: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Axis Bank

Axis bank's earnings of Rs7.0bn (PLe: Rs9.9bn) was lower than expectations mainly on higher provisions which improved the PCR. NII growth of 12% YoY looked better as bank had positive bearing of interest recognition on large recovery (11bps positive impact), but adjusting to same operational performance remained largely in-line. Bank reported lower slippages of Rs43.4bn (PLe: Rs44.6bn) compared to last few quarters mainly from corporate and stressed pool.

Outlook

Which remains a concern in near term, although holds a good PCR of 70% (55% without technical write off) which compels us to downgrade to Accumulate post the recent run-up and valuations richer than corporate peers at 2.2x Mar-20. We revise our TP to Rs624 at 2.4X FY20P/ABV (up from Rs585).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.