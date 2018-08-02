App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 02, 2018 03:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Axis Bank; target of Rs 624: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Axis Bank with a target price of Rs 624 in its research report dated July 31, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Axis Bank

Axis bank's earnings of Rs7.0bn (PLe: Rs9.9bn) was lower than expectations mainly on higher provisions which improved the PCR. NII growth of 12% YoY looked better as bank had positive bearing of interest recognition on large recovery (11bps positive impact), but adjusting to same operational performance remained largely in-line. Bank reported lower slippages of Rs43.4bn (PLe: Rs44.6bn) compared to last few quarters mainly from corporate and stressed pool.

Outlook

Which remains a concern in near term, although holds a good PCR of 70% (55% without technical write off) which compels us to downgrade to Accumulate post the recent run-up and valuations richer than corporate peers at 2.2x Mar-20. We revise our TP to Rs624 at 2.4X FY20P/ABV (up from Rs585).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Aug 2, 2018 03:40 pm

tags #Accumulate #Axis Bank #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.