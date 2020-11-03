172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|accumulate-axis-bank-target-of-rs-600-dolat-capital-market-6052541.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Nov 03, 2020 04:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Axis Bank; target of Rs 600: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market recommended accumulate rating on Axis Bank with a target price of Rs 600 in its research report dated October 29, 2020.

Dolat Capital Market's research report on Axis Bank


Axis bank reported better than expected NII and PPoP growth of 20% and 16% YoY respectively led by higher NIM, robust fee income and elevated treasury gains. Bank made additional COVID provisions of Rs31 bn in Q2FY21, taking the overall standard provision buffer to 1.9% of loans or Rs108bn (ex of specific and general provisions).


Outlook


Rolling over our estimates to Sep-22E, we maintain ACCUMULATE rating with revised TP of Rs600, implying an unrevised multiple of 1.7x Sep-22E P/ABV.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 3, 2020 04:58 pm

tags #Accumulate #Axis Bank #Dolat Capital Market #Recommendations

