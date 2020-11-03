Accumulate Axis Bank; target of Rs 570: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Axis Bank

Axis bank reported earnings of Rs16.8bn which was strong beat on estimates (PLe: Rs13.9bn). This was led by NII growth of 20% YoY driven by reduction in funding cost (30bps QoQ) and strong recovery in fees (up 4% YoY/67% QoQ). Bank retained its provisioning rate mainly towards COVID-19 and also for probable restructuring. Total pool of all excess provision was ~Rs100bn or 170bps of loans of which 25-30bps is on potential restructuring. Stress BB & below book moving higher by 60bps QoQ to 2.3% is disappointment and incl. probable restructuring is 3.16% of customer assets, although adequate provisioning should act as cushion and hence P&L hits should be under control.

Outlook

We upgrade to ACCUMULATE (from HOLD) with revised TP of Rs570 (from Rs480) based on 1.6x Sep-22 (from 1.5x Mar-22) on good comfort on provision & capital and better growth.

