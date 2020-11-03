Accumulate Axis Bank; target of Rs 570: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Axis Bank with a target price of Rs 570 in its research report dated October 29, 2020.
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Axis Bank
Axis bank reported earnings of Rs16.8bn which was strong beat on estimates (PLe: Rs13.9bn). This was led by NII growth of 20% YoY driven by reduction in funding cost (30bps QoQ) and strong recovery in fees (up 4% YoY/67% QoQ). Bank retained its provisioning rate mainly towards COVID-19 and also for probable restructuring. Total pool of all excess provision was ~Rs100bn or 170bps of loans of which 25-30bps is on potential restructuring. Stress BB & below book moving higher by 60bps QoQ to 2.3% is disappointment and incl. probable restructuring is 3.16% of customer assets, although adequate provisioning should act as cushion and hence P&L hits should be under control.
Outlook
We upgrade to ACCUMULATE (from HOLD) with revised TP of Rs570 (from Rs480) based on 1.6x Sep-22 (from 1.5x Mar-22) on good comfort on provision & capital and better growth.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.