Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
Last Updated : Jul 22, 2020 03:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Axis Bank; target of Rs 521: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended accumulate rating on Axis Bank with a target price of Rs 521 in its research report dated July 22, 2020.

Dolat Capital's research report on Axis Bank


Despite weaker other income, PPoP growth was better than expected aided by higher NII growth at 20% YoY and decline in opex. Though slippages were low at 1.6% owing to moratorium, higher credit costs at 250 bps was mainly led by rise in PCR to 75% (from 69%) and incremental provisions of ~90% on net slippages. Apart from weak loan originations, fee income was also impacted by change in accounting policy where the bank is now amortizing upfront fee from debit cards/LCs. Sharp decline in moratorium levels to 9.7% from 26% was mainly led by approval based approach. We like the bank for its lower asset side risks (holds true for all large banks), improving risk practices, and gradual strengthening of its liability profile.



Outlook


However, risks of delay in normalization in corporate stress pool and increase in retail/SME NPAs remain. We maintain our ACCUMULATE rating with TP of Rs520, valuing the bank at 1.7x FY22E P/ABV.





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 22, 2020 03:07 pm

tags #Accumulate #Axis Bank #Dolat Capital #Recommendations

