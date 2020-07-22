Accumulate Axis Bank; target of Rs 521: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on Axis Bank

Despite weaker other income, PPoP growth was better than expected aided by higher NII growth at 20% YoY and decline in opex. Though slippages were low at 1.6% owing to moratorium, higher credit costs at 250 bps was mainly led by rise in PCR to 75% (from 69%) and incremental provisions of ~90% on net slippages. Apart from weak loan originations, fee income was also impacted by change in accounting policy where the bank is now amortizing upfront fee from debit cards/LCs. Sharp decline in moratorium levels to 9.7% from 26% was mainly led by approval based approach. We like the bank for its lower asset side risks (holds true for all large banks), improving risk practices, and gradual strengthening of its liability profile.

Outlook

However, risks of delay in normalization in corporate stress pool and increase in retail/SME NPAs remain. We maintain our ACCUMULATE rating with TP of Rs520, valuing the bank at 1.7x FY22E P/ABV.







