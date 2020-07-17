Accumulate Axis Bank; target of Rs 510: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on Axis Bank

The bank’s annual report analysis shows strengthening of core metrics – improving cost efficiencies, decline in NFB exposures, better capital consumption (decline in RWA/total assets), rise in PPoP/assets (even ex of treasury gains), declining concentration in deposits and advances, and reduced exposure to vulnerable sectors. Despite highest branch openings in a year during FY20, opex/assets and CI ratios improved during the year owing to branch size optimization and cross sell opportunities. However, corporate book was back to making loss after reporting a profit in FY19 owing to elevated slippages & credit costs, with incremental NPAs mainly coming from the SME (trade) and FI sector. While the several initiatives implemented under the bank’s GPS strategy including RoROC based loan pricing, leveraging on the one-Axis strategy, strong liability focus, and strengthening digital and analytics have helped the bank be in a better position, the onset of COVID-19 is likely to defer normalization in RoE.

Outlook

We maintain our Accumulate recommendation with TP of Rs510, valuing the bank at 1.7x FY22E P/ABV.



