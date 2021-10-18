MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Learn how to add equities to your portfolio through ETFs. Don’t miss the webinar on Oct 19, 11.30am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Accumulate Avenue Supermarts target of Rs 5359: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Avenue Supermarts with a target price of Rs 5359 in its research report dated October 16, 2021.

Broker Research
October 18, 2021 / 03:38 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Avenue Supermarts


We are cutting D’Mart to Accumulate from Buy despite 9.2-11.7% upgrade in FY22-24 estimates and increase in DCF based target price to Rs5359 (Rs4601 earlier) given 26% spurt in stock price in past 6 trading sessions. D’Mart 2Q results depicted strong post Covid recovery with mature store sales growth of 23.7% in Sept, gains from operating leverage with just 3.2% YoY growth in other expenses and soft launch of D’Mart Ready in Surat and Vadodara. With 4 and 8 new stores addition in 1Q and 2Q and capex of ~Rs8.5bn, D’Mart remains on track to add ~35 stores during FY22.



Outlook


We believe bill cuts/store/day will normalize with lower restrictions however the bill value will get a flip from higher inflation. We expect strong growth as D’Mart is yet to fully sweat 70 stores which were added in FY20/21 and YTD. We estimate 48% PAT CAGR over FY21-24 and remain positive for long term. However, we cut our rating to Accumulate (Buy earlier) given sharp jump in stock price recently.



For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Accumulate #Avenue Supermarts #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
first published: Oct 18, 2021 03:38 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.