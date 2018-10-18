App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 18, 2018 03:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Avenue Supermarts; target of Rs 1513: Geojit

Geojit recommended accumulate rating on Avenue Supermarts with a target price of Rs 1513 in its research report dated October 16, 2018.

Broker Research
 
 
Geojit's research report on Avenue Supermarts


Avenue Supermarts Ltd (D’Mart) owns & operates India’s most profitable supermarket, D’Mart. It provides products like Foods, Non-Foods (FMCG), general Merchandise and Apparel categories under 157 stores (5 million sq. ft). D’Mart reported a robust revenue growth of ~39%YoY in Q2FY19, but EBITDA margin declined by 110bps YoY due to decline in gross margin. Gross margin declined by 180bps to 14.3% as the company focused on top line growth by reducing prices indicating competitive pressure.


Outlook


We arrive at a revised Target of Rs1,513 (Rs1,662 earlier) on a DCF basis implying 70x FY20E P/E. We upgrade to Accumulate from Hold considering recent correction in stock prices.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 18, 2018 03:03 pm

tags #Accumulate #Avenue Supermarts #Geojit #Recommendations

