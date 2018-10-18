Accumulate Avenue Supermarts; target of Rs 1513: Geojit

Geojit's research report on Avenue Supermarts

Avenue Supermarts Ltd (D’Mart) owns & operates India’s most profitable supermarket, D’Mart. It provides products like Foods, Non-Foods (FMCG), general Merchandise and Apparel categories under 157 stores (5 million sq. ft). D’Mart reported a robust revenue growth of ~39%YoY in Q2FY19, but EBITDA margin declined by 110bps YoY due to decline in gross margin. Gross margin declined by 180bps to 14.3% as the company focused on top line growth by reducing prices indicating competitive pressure.

Outlook

We arrive at a revised Target of Rs1,513 (Rs1,662 earlier) on a DCF basis implying 70x FY20E P/E. We upgrade to Accumulate from Hold considering recent correction in stock prices.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.