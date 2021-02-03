Accumulate Atul; target of Rs 7028: Dolat Capital Market

live bse live

Dolat Capital Market's research report on Atul

Atul Ltd’s 3QFY21 sales de-growth of 8.5% YoY to Rs 9.5bn manifests pressure in pickup of volumes amidst the pandemic. However, the company has divulged prudence in cost control by consistently reporting EBITDA margins over 25% (3QFY21 EBITDA margin: 25.5%, up 160bps YoY). PAT grew by 11.6% YoY to Rs 1.88bn, given a higher other income of Rs 373mn (~Rs 200mn of dividend income seems to have flown in from Majesco’s share) and a lower tax rate compared to 3QFY20, at 23.2%.

Outlook

We are valuing Atul Ltd on FY23E EPS at 24x FY23E EPS, we have an accumulate rating on the stock with target price of Rs 7,028.

