Accumulate Atul; target of Rs 7028: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market recommended accumulate rating on Atul with a target price of Rs 7028 in its research report dated January 29, 2021.

February 03, 2021 / 04:46 PM IST
 
 
Dolat Capital Market's research report on Atul


Atul Ltd’s 3QFY21 sales de-growth of 8.5% YoY to Rs 9.5bn manifests pressure in pickup of volumes amidst the pandemic. However, the company has divulged prudence in cost control by consistently reporting EBITDA margins over 25% (3QFY21 EBITDA margin: 25.5%, up 160bps YoY). PAT grew by 11.6% YoY to Rs 1.88bn, given a higher other income of Rs 373mn (~Rs 200mn of dividend income seems to have flown in from Majesco’s share) and a lower tax rate compared to 3QFY20, at 23.2%.


Outlook


We are valuing Atul Ltd on FY23E EPS at 24x FY23E EPS, we have an accumulate rating on the stock with target price of Rs 7,028.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Accumulate #Atul #Dolat Capital Market #Recommendations
first published: Feb 3, 2021 04:46 pm

