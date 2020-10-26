Accumulate Atul; target of Rs 6366: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market's research report on Atul

Atul Ltd’s result was yet another surprise on the margin front, with sales too slowly reverting to pre-covid levels. Sales came in above our estimate at Rs 10.02bn (D.est: Rs 9.07) down by 4.2% YoY. EBITDA (D.est: Rs 2.06 bn) grew by 16.4% YoY to Rs 2.61bn, with a strong EBITDA margin of 26.1%, an increase of 460 bps YoY. The company has controlled its other expenses and power and fuel costs, down by 13.9% and 12.1% YoY to Rs 1.21bn and Rs 847mn respectively. PAT de-grew by 16.6% to Rs 1.74bn (D.Est - Rs 1.86bn) owing to higher tax expenses of Rs 596mn (Tax rate 25.7% vs 1.1% in Q2FY20) and lower other income Rs 65 mn vs Rs 210 mn.

Outlook

We are valuing Atul Ltd on FY23E EPS at 24x + cash per share of Rs 126/share, we have an accumulate rating on the stock with target price of Rs 6,366.

