Accumulate Atul; target of Rs 6366: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market recommended accumulate rating on Atul with a target price of Rs 6366 in its research report dated October 23, 2020.
Atul Ltd’s result was yet another surprise on the margin front, with sales too slowly reverting to pre-covid levels. Sales came in above our estimate at Rs 10.02bn (D.est: Rs 9.07) down by 4.2% YoY. EBITDA (D.est: Rs 2.06 bn) grew by 16.4% YoY to Rs 2.61bn, with a strong EBITDA margin of 26.1%, an increase of 460 bps YoY. The company has controlled its other expenses and power and fuel costs, down by 13.9% and 12.1% YoY to Rs 1.21bn and Rs 847mn respectively. PAT de-grew by 16.6% to Rs 1.74bn (D.Est - Rs 1.86bn) owing to higher tax expenses of Rs 596mn (Tax rate 25.7% vs 1.1% in Q2FY20) and lower other income Rs 65 mn vs Rs 210 mn.
We are valuing Atul Ltd on FY23E EPS at 24x + cash per share of Rs 126/share, we have an accumulate rating on the stock with target price of Rs 6,366.
