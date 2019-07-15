App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 15, 2019 04:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Astral Poly Technik; target of Rs 1458: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended Accumulate rating on Astral Poly Technik with a target price of Rs 1458 in its research report dated July 12, 2019.

Dolat Capital's research report on Astral Poly Technik


Supported by replacement and new demand from the real estate sector and the automobile industry, as well as hospitals, the industry is projected as per Astral’s annual report to rise at a CAGR of 14% between FY18 and FY22. In recent times, the piping industry witnessed a drastic shift of demand from metal to polymer-based pipes, especially CPVC. Such pipes are now largely used for plumbing and piping applications in the real estate sector and in firefighting operations. This trend is likely to continue.


Outlook


The company’s growth trajectory remains high and return ratios are also expanding, therefore valuation should remain expensive. We reiterate Accumulate, with a target price of ` 1,458 (49x FY21E).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 15, 2019 04:38 pm

tags #Astral Poly Technik #Buy #Dolat Capital #Recommendations

